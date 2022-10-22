Kremlin showing no sign of willingness for meaningful peace talks, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint press availability with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at the State Department in Washington, US October 21, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Michael A McCoy

The United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees an opening, but at the moment Moscow shows no sign of willingness to engage in meaningful talks, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said yesterday.

“Every indication is that far from being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, president Putin continues to push in the opposite direction,” Mr Blinken said at a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

“We consider and will consider every means to advance diplomacy if we see an opening to advance it by whatever means, of course we’ll always look at it,” he said, but added that Moscow was instead “doubling and tripling down” on its aggression.

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin spoke yesterday with his Russian counterpart, defence minister Sergei Shoigu, their first call since May, and emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The Pentagon declined to offer further specifics of the conversation.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power and water infrastructure this week in what Ukraine and the West call a campaign to intimidate civilians ahead of the cold winter.

Earlier this month, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that Russia was willing to engage with the United States or with Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eighth month, but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.

Russian air attacks have hit at least half of Ukraine’s thermal generation capacity, causing billions worth of damage since October 10, though not all those power units have stopped working completely, Ukraine’s energy minister said yesterday.

German Galushchenko told Reuters in an interview that Ukraine may need electricity imports to get through the winter after attacks that had struck 30-40pc of power infrastructure, and he said that traders were already holding negotiations with suppliers.

Moscow stepped up its strikes last week using missiles and “kamikaze” drones to target Kyiv and major power and heating infrastructure in what Putin said was payback for a suspected Ukrainian attack on the landmark Kerch bridge to annexed Crimea.