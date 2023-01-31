| 8.9°C Dublin

Kremlin says Boris Johnson lied over claim Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with missile

James Crisp and Patrick Daly

The Kremlin yesterday accused Boris Johnson of lying after the former UK prime minister said Vladimir Putin threatened to assassinate him with a missile strike.

Mr Johnson said the Russian president “sort of threatened me” during a telephone conversation before he launched his invasion of Ukraine....

