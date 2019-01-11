Kremlin says BBC broke law by publishing 'terrorist' ideas

Russia's state communications regulator said yesterday the BBC had published material that propagated the ideas of a terrorist group and that it was investigating whether the BBC had broken Russian law.

Russia said last month it was launching an investigation into the BBC in response to pressure it said London was applying on a Kremlin-funded broadcaster's operations in the UK.

The broadcasters have been drawn into a bitter row that erupted last year over the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.

Britain said Russian agents made a botched attempt to assassinate Skripal.

"Checks are underway into whether the BBC's internet sites... comply with Russian law. To date, material has been uncovered which transmits the ideological principles of a terrorist group [Isil]," the regulator said.

