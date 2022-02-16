Russian president Vladimir Putin appears to remain open to a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Nato crisis over Ukraine, amid warnings from United States officials that Moscow’s military build-up could lead to a full-scale attack on Ukraine within days.

The military said more than 30 vessels were carrying out a live-fire exercise in the Black Sea in preparation for a “major” naval exercise that would be supervised by Russia’s naval commander.

However, it also announced that some units from Russia’s Western Military District and Southern Military District were loading equipment on to rail cars to return to base after completing their military exercises.

This was in line with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu’s report to Mr Putin that some drills were ending and others would end soon.

The Kremlin sought to portray the moves as proof that western talk of war had been both false and hysterical. “February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed. Humiliated and destroyed without a single shot fired,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Nato’s chief welcomed signals from Russia in the past two days that it may be looking for a diplomatic solution, but urged Moscow to demonstrate its will to act.

“There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

He said Russia often left military equipment behind after exercises, creating the potential for forces to regroup.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said there were signs of a diplomatic opening, but “the intelligence that we’re seeing today is still not encouraging”.

United States and Nato officials have repeatedly called on Russia to draw down its 130,000-strong military force near Ukraine’s borders, warning that Russia has all the pieces in place for a major attack on Ukraine.

After Mr Putin left the door open to continued dialogue over his demands for an end to Nato expansion, including barring Ukraine from the alliance, US State Department spokesman Ned Price called for Russian de-escalation first.

“We have not seen any meaningful, real sign of de-escalation,” he said.

Questions remain about Moscow’s intentions, with Kremlin officials, diplomats and military officials sending contradictory messages, keeping western leaders off-balance when trying to gauge if Mr Putin will give the order to invade Ukraine and when it might happen.

After an earlier military build-up on Ukraine’s borders last spring, Russia withdrew its forces, but left significant amounts of military equipment in place, according to Ukraine officials.

The US State Department has issued an alert urging US citizens to immediately depart Belarus and Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova near Ukraine, because of Russian military activity in the vicinity.

On Monday, the State Department relocated all remaining US embassy personnel in Kiev to the far western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, because of what secretary of state Antony Blinken said was “the dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces” on the Ukrainian border.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock described the situation as “extremely dangerous”.

“At the borders with Ukraine, the fate of an entire country and its people is at stake at the moment due to the Russian troop deployment,” she said, adding that it was “up to the government in Moscow to withdraw the troops and create full transparency.”

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin, called on German chancellor Olaf Scholz to issue a “crisp and clear ultimatum to Mr Putin”.

Speaking to German media, he said Ukraine expected Mr Scholz to “bang on the notorious long table in the Kremlin to talk to Mr Putin to bring reason and bury his insane plans of conquest”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed frustration over the grim warnings from western officials about an imminent Russian invasion, which have taken a toll on Ukraine’s economy.

On Monday, he declared today, February 16 – the day some media reports have suggested Russia will invade – a national day of unity, calling on citizens to fly flags and sing the national anthem together in the morning.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, suggested to Mr Putin during an apparently choreographed meeting that despite their differences, talks with the US and Nato should continue, although “they should not be endless”.

“We are committed to explaining why we are right, and that we are ready to listen to serious counter-arguments,” Mr Lavrov said, according to a Kremlin-provided transcript.

© Washington Post