Kremlin link to bid to thwart Sweden’s hopes of joining Nato

A far-right journalist with links to the Kremlin organised the Koran-burning stunt that has threatened Sweden’s attempt to join Nato.

Chang Frick, who has previously worked for RT and sister agency Ruptly, paid the administrative fee for the demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm where Rasmus Paludan, a Danish far-right politician, torched the holy book.

Mr Frick’s Twitter feed includes pictures of him posing in a Putin T-shirt and showing off a Putin calendar.

The involvement of the 39-year-old has raised fears that Russia may have plotted the incident to disrupt the expansion of Nato.

After the Koran-burning, Turkey immediately cancelled a visit to Ankara by Pal Jannson, Sweden’s defence minister, and threatened to block its Nato accession.

Mr Paludan, who also holds Swedish citizenship, has previously sparked riots in Sweden by announcing a “Koran-burning tour” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But he told Swedish media that Mr Frick, who runs the right-wing populist site Nyheter Idag and hosts a show on a TV station funded by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party, paid for this stunt. He said Mr Frick even promised to cover any damages Mr Paludan incurred as a result.

In 2019, the New York Times profiled Mr Frick in a report on how the Kremlin was befriending and amplifying divisive voices in Sweden.

Mr Frick accused the New York Times of misrepresentation on Twitter after the article was published, saying RT was his client but not his employer.

Mr Frick, who was in a relationship with a Russian woman at the time, told the newspaper he had been invited to observe Russian elections and meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

While denying he worked for Russia, Mr Frick jokingly pulled out a wad of roubles from a trip to the country and said: “Here is my real boss! This is Putin.”

Analysts said Mr Frick’s involvement in the Koran-burning suggested possible direction from Moscow.

“The person who most stands to benefit from Nato not expanding eastward towards Russia’s border is Putin,” said Paul Levin of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University.

While there was not yet enough evidence to establish causality, Mr Levin said it was nonetheless “suspicious”.

“It does have some of the flavours of a possible Russian active measure,” he told the Telegraph.

Swedish newspaper Syre was the first to report Mr Frick’s association with the Koran-burning protest.

Mr Frick, who denies working for RT after 2014, told the paper he only paid for the permit to support free speech, claiming that the protest had been organised by a reporter from Exakt 24, another right-wing publication. But the reporter for Exakt 24 was insistent that Mr Frick was the main organiser of the protest.

He denied attempting to sabotage the Nato application, telling Swedish journalists: “If I, by paying 320 kroner in an administrative fee to the police, sabotaged the application, it was probably on very shaky ground from the beginning.”

Sweden and Finland filed applications for Nato membership in May.

New members are admitted to Nato by the consensus of existing members, giving Turkey a veto.