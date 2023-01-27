| 0.9°C Dublin

Kremlin link to bid to thwart Sweden’s hopes of joining Nato

Far-right journalist Chang Frick’s Twitter feed includes pictures of him posing in a Vladimir Putin T-shirt and showing off a Putin calendar. Photo: Reuters

Roland Oliphant and Campbell MacDiarmid

A far-right journalist with links to the Kremlin organised the Koran-burning stunt that has threatened Sweden’s attempt to join Nato.

Chang Frick, who has previously worked for RT and sister agency Ruptly, paid the administrative fee for the demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm where Rasmus Paludan, a Danish far-right politician, torched the holy book.

