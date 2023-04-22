| 8.5°C Dublin

Kremlin left red-faced as warplane accidentally drops bomb on Russian city injuring three

A view shows the accident scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod. Photo: Reuters Expand

A view shows the accident scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod. Photo: Reuters

Mary Ilyushina

A Russian warplane accidentally dropped a bomb on a Russian city near the Ukrainian border late Thursday, injuring three people and creating a massive crater in a street – the latest mishap in Moscow’s brutal war against its neighbour.

The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged it was friendly fire, saying overnight that an Su-34 supersonic fighter jet had accidentally discharged a munition.

