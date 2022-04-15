Kremlin issues nuclear threat to Nato-bound Finland and Sweden

The Kremlin has said it will station nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden join Nato.

Dmitry Medvedev – the deputy head of the Russian Security Council – also warned that if the two Nordic countries ditched their neutral status, Russia would “seriously strengthen its ground forces and air defence systems”.

“It will no longer be possible to talk about any non-nuclear status of the Baltics. The balance must be restored,” Mr Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s only access to the Baltic Sea is through Kaliningrad, an exclave between Lithuania and Poland that was captured from Germany in World War II.

It was then turned into part of the Soviet Union.

Positioning nuclear missiles in the exclave would give the Kremlin the ability to strike most central European capitals.

Finland and Sweden have traditionally been neutral countries.

However, they have both said that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has changed their thinking.

Sweden has reportedly already made the decision to join the alliance. Finland is likely to follow.

Finland, which shares a 1,339km border with Russia, has a particularly strained history with Moscow.

In November 1939, the Red Army invaded it.

This sparked a three-month conflict in which 150,000 people died.

Mr Medvedev said Nato would not give Finland or Sweden any extra defence,

just higher taxes and “in- creased tensions along their borders”.

He added: “Let’s hope that the sanity of our northern neighbours still wins out.”

Ingrida Simonyte, Lithuania’s prime minister, said Russia’s threat to increase its military presence in the region was “nothing new”.

“Kaliningrad is a very militarised zone – has been for many years,” she said.

Russian short-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead have been deployed in Kaliningrad since 2016.

