Kremlin fears growing power of ‘unpredictable’ Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered Russian propagandists not to promote Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group mercenaries.

Sergei Markov, a prominent pro- Vladimir Putin analyst, said he had received an order directly from “the leadership” because the Wagner chief had become too unpredictable.

The order came as Mr Prigozhin claimed yesterday that Wagner forces had captured a village near Bakhmut, the focus of fighting along the frontline in eastern Ukraine.

He published a video that he said showed a group of Wagner fighters posing at the entrance of Krasna Hora, which had a pre-war population of 600 people.

In an audio message, he also said that only Wagner fighters were operating in “a radius of roughly 50km” from Bakhmut.

But Mr Markov said that the Kremlin now “fears” Mr Prigozhin and didn’t want to promote his successes.

“They apparently don’t want to bring him into the political sphere because he’s so unpredictable,” he told The New York Times.

This apparent order to censor Mr Prigozhin was also cited by the Grey Zone, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel with 436,000 subscribers.

It uploaded what it said was the Kremlin’s February media directive to Russian bloggers on how to report on its invasion of Ukraine, an unbranded Microsoft Word document that could not be authenticated.

This document told reporters to promote the heads of the regular Russian army but to ignore Mr Prigozhin and Wagner.

“This explains a lot,” said the Grey Zone, part of a group of Russian military bloggers who have complained that Wagner mercenaries are being unfairly sidelined.

Vladimir Osechkin, a Russian human rights activist, said Mr Prigozhin had teamed up with General Sergei Surovikin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov last year to try to persuade Putin to give them more control of Russia’s war effort.

Their plot, Mr Osechkin said, came undone when they overplayed their public criticisms of the Russian army and the FSB security services stepped in. “Prigozhin used dirty methods, such as publicly insulting the generals, which did Surovikin a disservice,” he said.

Last month, General Surovikin was sacked as commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine in a reshuffle that surprised analysts.

He had been in the job for only three months and had been praised for securing Russia’s front lines.

Instead, Putin ordered Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian General Staff, to take personal command of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

“Gerasimov remembers old grievances and will not let Prigozhin forget them,” said Mr Osechkin in his interview with a Russian Telegram channel.

“No support from the top is in sight. Prigozhin is urgently looking for solutions.”

And this may account for Mr Prigozhin’s appearance in a rare interview earlier this week with the pro-war Russian blogger Semyon Pegov.

In it, he once again carefully pledged his support to Putin and said he had “zero” political ambitions of his own.

Mr Prigozhin set up Wagner roughly a decade ago but it was treated as a deniable asset, ready to do the Kremlin’s dirty work in Africa and the Middle East, until it was ordered to supply fighters for Russia’s front lines in Ukraine.

Now Mr Prigozhin commands an army of up to 50,000 fighters, many recruited directly from Russian prisons.