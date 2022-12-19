Kremlin deploys musicians to front line for troop morale boost

Musicians, opera singers and circus performers are being sent to the front line in Ukraine by the Kremlin to cheer up its war-weary soldiers.

The Russian ministry of defence said the entertainers would form “two front-line creative brigades” and focus on providing “moral, political and psychological support”.

The tactic has been taken from the Red Army, which deployed 2,000 “creative brigades” to boost morale in World War II.

It is part of a drive to give soldiers more attention after the chaotic mobilisation and a series of battlefield defeats in Ukraine stirred anger among Russians at home.

This week, military commanders briefed Vladimir Putin on the state of the Russian front lines, and on Saturday Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, also toured units in occupied parts of southern Ukraine.

But the British ministry of defence said the real mission of the “creative brigades” was to reinforce Kremlin propaganda, and predicted they would have a limited impact on morale.

“Soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives,” it said.

Putin has relied on state TV to get his propaganda across, but surveys show Russians are increasingly bored by hours of monologues and rants on the stations.

This has forced Kremlin strategists to turn to popular entertainment, including songs, a powerful messaging medium in Russia.

The latest is a folksy ditty by Denis Maidanov – a popular singer and an MP for Putin’s party – that celebrates Russia’s construction of the Sarmat nuclear missile, known as Satan-2.

“It’s got the full force of the Yeseni (river), its will is stronger than the Ural Mountains. It will scatter our enemies into dust in an instant, it is ready to carry out the sentence,” he sings.

Another popular war song released this year in Russia was sung by Vika Tsyganova, a glamorous pop star. It was dedicated to promoting the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group, which recruits its fighters from Russian prisons and has been known to kill people with sledgehammers.