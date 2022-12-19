| 13.4°C Dublin

Kremlin deploys musicians to front line for troop morale boost

A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP Expand

A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP

James Kilner

Musicians, opera singers and circus performers are being sent to the front line in Ukraine by the Kremlin to cheer up its war-weary soldiers.

The Russian ministry of defence said the entertainers would form “two front-line creative brigades” and focus on providing “moral, political and psychological support”.

