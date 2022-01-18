Kremlin denies planning ‘false-flag’ operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench near the front line in New York, Ukraine. Photo: Getty

Russia’s top diplomat has rejected US allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border.

The White House said on Friday that US intelligence officials had concluded Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for possible invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday dismissed the US claim as “total disinformation”.

He said Russia expects a written response this week from the US and its allies to Moscow’s request for binding guarantees that Nato will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations, or station its forces and weapons there.

Washington and its allies firmly rejected Moscow’s demands during last week’s Russia-US negotiations in Geneva and a related Nato-Russia meeting in Brussels, which were held as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons are massed near Ukraine in what the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.

Amid the troop build-up, Russia in recent weeks has held a series of war games in regions that border Ukraine.

Yesterday, the military announced the launch of another exercise involving armoured units stationed in the western part of Russia that includes 300 combat vehicles.

A delegation of US senators is visiting Ukraine to emphasise the US support for the country.

“Our bipartisan congressional delegation sends a clear message to the global community: the US stands in unwavering support of our Ukrainian partners to defend their sovereignty and in the face of persistent Russian aggression,” US senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

Speaking yesterday on a visit to Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that “any further escalation would carry a high price for the Russian regime – economic, political and strategic” and emphasised the need to continue negotiations.

“We are prepared to have a serious dialogue with Russia, because diplomacy is the only way to defuse this highly dangerous situation at the moment,” she said.

Ms Baerbock said Germany has offered to send cybersecurity specialists to Ukraine to help investigate last week’s cyber attacks, which Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russia.



Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia could launch an attack from various directions, including from the territory of its ally Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has increasingly relied on the Kremlin’s support amid Western sanctions over a crackdown on domestic protests, said Russia and Belarus will hold massive military drills next month.

Mr Lukashenko said the manoeuvres will be conducted on Belarus’s western border and also in the country’s south where it borders Ukraine.



Russia has denied having plans to attack its neighbour and accused the Ukrainian leadership of hatching plans to use force to reclaim control of rebel-held territories.

Ukrainian authorities have denied these claims.