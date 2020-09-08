Kremlin critic Navalny out of induced coma following poisoning

In hospital: But Alexei Navalny was said to be responding to verbal stimuli

Alexei Navalny, the poisoned Russian opposition leader, has regained consciousness and is reacting to stimuli, doctors announced yesterday.

He has been brought out of a medically induced coma for the first time since his suspected poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok, and has started to breathe on his own.

Mr Navalny's doctors said it was too early to determine whether he had suffered any long-term damage.

The prominent Kremlin critic is being treated at Berlin's Charité hospital after being transferred from Russia.

"The patient has been removed from his medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation. He is responding to verbal stimuli," the hospital said. "It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning."

Mr Navalny (44) fell ill on an internal Russian flight last month. He was put into a coma by Russian doctors after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk.

Russia initially claimed he was too sick to be moved but later bowed to international pressure and agreed to his transfer to Berlin.

Angela Merkel announced last week that a German lab had found traces of Novichok in his body. The nerve agent, developed by the Soviet Union, was the same poison used in the 2018 attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in England. It is thought to be so sophisticated it could only be manufactured by a state.

Mr Navalny is an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin, and Western governments have pointed the finger of blame squarely at Russia. So far the Kremlin has refused to co-operate with investigations. A spokesman for Mr Putin said yesterday: "Attempts to somehow associate Russia with what happened are unacceptable to us, they are absurd."

Meanwhile, Mrs Merkel indicated yesterday she could be prepared to cancel a controversial gas pipeline project over the poisoning. She has faced calls to pull out of Nord Stream 2, which will allow Russia to pump gas directly to Germany.

So far Mrs Merkel has defended the pipeline, which is opposed by the US on the grounds it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. But her spokesman said yesterday she now believes it would be "wrong to rule anything out". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

