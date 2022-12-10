| -1.6°C Dublin

Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin jailed for eight-and-a-half years for ‘spreading false information’ on Ukraine war

'Only weaklings try to shut everyone up,' Ilya Yashin told his supporters on his Telegram channel. Photo: Reuters Expand

'Only weaklings try to shut everyone up,' Ilya Yashin told his supporters on his Telegram channel. Photo: Reuters

Mark Trevelyan

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced in court to eight-and-a-half years in prison yesterday on charges of spreading “false information” about the army.

Mr Yashin (39) was tried over a YouTube video released in April in which he discussed evidence uncovered by western journalists of Russian atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv, and cast doubt on the official Moscow version that such reports had been fabricated as a “provocation” against Russia.

