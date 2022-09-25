Kremlin-controlled TV paints idyllic picture of mobilisation as protests are halted by arrests

As Russians digested Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 military reservists last week, Kremlin-controlled TV was busy telling viewers that men were already excitedly heading to recruitment offices across the country, keen to sign up.

Thursday night’s news channels reiterated the defence ministry’s claim that 10,000 men had answered the call even before receiving call-up notices.

That view is at odds with evidence on Russia’s streets — as police moved quickly yesterday to disperse peaceful protests against the mobilisation order, arresting hundreds, including children, in scores of cities across the country.

Police detained nearly 750 people, including over 370 in Moscow and some 150 in St. Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia.

Police deployed in force yesterday in regions where protests were scheduled by opposition group Vesna and supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

They moved quickly to arrest demonstrators, most of them young people, before they could hold protests.

In Moscow, a heavy contingent of police roamed a downtown area where a protest was planned under pouring rain and checked the IDs of passers-by. Officers rounded up those they deemed suspicious, and later distributed call-up summons to the men who were arrested.

A young woman climbed on a bench and shouted “We aren’t cannon fodder!” before police took her away.

Before being rounded up in St Petersburg, a small group of demonstrators managed to briefly march along Nevsky Prospekt, the main street, shouting “Putin into the trenches!”

In the city of Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia, over 70 people were detained after singing an innocuous Soviet-era song praising peace.

During the week, on the country’s most-watched channel, state-owned Rossiya 1, a paunchy middle-aged man at a recruitment office in the southern region of Dagestan said: “I want to defend my homeland. My son is fighting there. I want to as well. We don’t want to be left behind.”

On state-controlled Channel One, a younger man declared that he was “patriotic” and had a “desire” to fight. News bulletins have been awash with scenes of men eager to serve their country — but discussions on the TV talk shows that dominate daytime schedules suggest state media bosses are aware of potential backlash.

Programmes such as 60 Minutes on Rossiya 1 presented the mobilisation as a necessary response to Western “aggression”.

Hours after Putin’s announcement on Wednesday, host Olga Skabeyeva said the West intends to “destroy Russia and break our country up into multiple regions at war with each other”.

On Channel One’s Time Will Tell, political commentator Alexei Mukhin said “many Western actors are openly talking of war with Russia”.

Despite the talk of Russia facing an existential threat from Ukraine’s Western backers, state TV has also taken pains to downplay the scale of the mobilisation.

In its evening news on Wednesday, Channel One stressed that the figure of 300,000 named by Putin amounted to little more than 1pc of Russia’s 25 million reservists.

It added that “only those who have already seen service and have the military skills we currently need, as well as combat experience” will be recruited.

