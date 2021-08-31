Kremlin brands last independent TV journalists as ‘foreign agents’

Russian journalists are compulsively checking whether they have been blacklisted for being “foreign agents” as the Kremlin cracks down on information channels.

TV Rain, Russia’s only independent TV news channel, last week became the latest outlet to be declared a foreign agent.

“We’ve been put in a situation where our future is totally unclear,” Maria Borzunova, TV Rain’s top reporter, said from its newsroom, where programming is regularly interrupted by a 15-second cut-in announcing the channel’s foreign agent status.

More than 20 Russian journalists and six independent media outlets have been declared foreign agents since May in an apparent campaign by President Vladimir Putin’s government to smear and bankrupt the few remaining sources of independent news.

The label has already forced reporters into exile and media outlets to shut down or cut their budget in the face of plummeting revenues from advertisers spooked by the designation.

Foreign agents are subject to detailed auditing and have to preface material with a 24-word disclaimer that can scare off readers and advertisers. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)