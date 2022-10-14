Kremlin-backed leader calls for Kherson evacuation as Ukrainian troops advance

A serviceman salutes as relatives react beside the coffin of Georgian volunteer Edisher Kvaratskhelia after his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Russia will help evacuate civilians from the Kherson region after Kremlin-backed authorities there asked for aid following a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“The government organised assistance for the departure of residents of the (Kherson) region to other regions of the country,” Marat Khusnullin, the Russian deputy prime minister, said on state TV.

Russian forces are probably attempting to consolidate a new front line west from the village of Mylove, according to British intelligence.

A grinding Ukrainian counter-offensive, launched in September, has recaptured swathes of land in the southern Kherson region, with Kyiv’s forces edging towards the regional capital, Kherson.

It was claimed that Vladimir Putin’s troops in the southern region had been forced to retreat some 20km since early October. The Ukrainian military said this week it had liberated five more settlements in the region and recaptured nearly 1,200 sq km of territory.

Read More

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed leader of the occupied Kherson region, has called on Moscow to help evacuate civilians, in a sign the counter-offensive is gaining pace.

“We suggested to all people of the Kherson region to, if they wish, leave to other regions to protect themselves from missile hits,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “In addressing the leadership of the country (Russia), I ask you to help organise this work.” He added: “We, the people of the Kherson region, know that Russia does not abandon its own.”

British military officials said Russia has become concerned that fighting could soon reach the city of Kherson. “In recent days, the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

“It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself.”

Ukraine has continued to use long-range weapons, such as the US-provided Himars, to target Russian logistical hubs behind enemy lines. The tactic helped its armed forces soften up Russian lines before launching the counter-offensive. Ukraine’s southern command said its troops destroyed five ammunition depots, two fuel trucks, two armoured vehicles and three artillery systems on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Putin continued his aerial barrage on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where residents were awoken by the sound of air-raid sirens for the fourth consecutive day.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the Kyiv regional governor, said the strike yesterday, using Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, hit a village near the capital.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]