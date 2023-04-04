Kosovo war crimes trial told ‘nobody is above the law’

An international prosecutor declared yesterday that “nobody is above the law,” as the trial opened for Kosovo’s former president and three other defendants on charges including murder and torture in a case that their supporters claim is unjustly targeting revered freedom fighters.

Hashim Thaci resigned from office in 2020 to defend himself against the charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during his country’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.

“I am fully not guilty,” Mr Thaci, who went by the nickname “The Snake” during the war, told judges at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers as the trial opened in The Hague.

The other three defendants, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi, also repeated not guilty pleas made at earlier pre-trial hearings.

The case has stirred an outpouring of support from across the political spectrum in Kosovo. On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets to show their support for the defendants.

Many Kosovars consider the Netherlands-based court an injustice and view it as an attempt to rewrite the history of their struggle for independence.

Prosecutor Alex Whiting said the KLA, a guerilla force which battled against the powerful Serbian military, had “a very clear and explicit policy of targeting collaborators and perceived traitors including political opponents”.

He said prosecutors would prove the KLA was responsible for hundreds of murders and illegal detentions across Kosovo and northern Albania in 1998 and 1999 and that the four accused are responsible for those crimes as leaders of the KLA general staff.

“Most of the victims of the accused were fellow Kosovar Albanians, he said. “In their zeal to target and eliminate those persons they deemed to be opponents the accused endorsed and implemented a policy that often victimised their own,” Mr Whiting said, adding that the trial was about key defending principles.

“Nobody is above the law, even during wartime,” he added.

Mr Whiting has led the prosecution office preparing the case against Mr Thaci since late last year.

He replaced Jack Smith, who was named a US Justice Department special counsel last November to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump’s retention of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida home, as well as efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

Both investigations are pending, and have not resulted in criminal charges.

As the trial opened, hundreds of supporters of Mr Thaci and the other defendants gathered near The Hague’s central railway station. Many waved flags and banners, including one that read: “Don’t equal victims with the criminals!” Another proclaimed: “KLA fought for freedom.”

Lawyers for Mr Thaci and the other defendants are scheduled to deliver their opening statements today.

Defence lawyers are expected to argue that the KLA was a loosely organised guerilla force and that the defendants had little control over local fighters and cannot be held responsible for the actions of others.

In their opening statement, prosecutors sought to refute that claim. “Each of the four accused wielded power, authority and influence, which enabled them to implement the common criminal purpose charged and exercise effective control,” prosecution lawyer Matt Halling told judges.