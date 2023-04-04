| 5.1°C Dublin

Kosovo war crimes trial told ‘nobody is above the law’

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci stepped down over a war crimes indictment against him.
Kosovar politician Kadri Veseli appears before the Kosovo tribunal, in the Hague, Netherlands, yesterday

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci stepped down over a war crimes indictment against him. Photo: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Kosovar politician Kadri Veseli appears before the Kosovo tribunal, in the Hague, Netherlands, yesterday, Photo: Koen van Weel/via AP

Mike Corder

An international prosecutor declared yesterday that “nobody is above the law,” as the trial opened for Kosovo’s former president and three other defendants on charges including murder and torture in a case that their supporters claim is unjustly targeting revered freedom fighters.

Hashim Thaci resigned from office in 2020 to defend himself against the charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during his country’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.

