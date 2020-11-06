Kosovo president Thaci steps down over war crimes indictment

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci stepped down over a war crimes indictment against him. Photo: AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, resigned with immediate effect yesterday after learning that a tribunal in The Hague had confirmed a war crimes indictment against him.

Thaci told a news conference in the Kosovo capital Pristina that he felt his resignation was necessary “to protect the integrity of the state”.

Thaci arrived at Pristina’s military airport in the afternoon to be flown to The Hague, where he would be taken into custody by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, Kosovo-based newspaper Koha Ditore reported.

The move could bring political instability to Kosovo, a young democracy where the 52-year-old former guerrilla became the first prime minister in 2008 and was elected president in 2016.

Prosecutors hold Thaci responsible for nearly 100 murders of civilians during the 1998-99 war when he was a KLA commander who fought the Serbian police and army. He denies any wrongdoing.

Thaci, a US-backed national hero, embarked on his political career after leading the Kosovo Liberation Army’s battle against forces under late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic in 1998-1999.

Ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump deepened in September, when Kosovo and Serbia signed an economic relations deal .

Trump was given Kosovo’s highest state honor for his role in securing the deal .

The European Union welcomed Thaci’s cooperation with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, where he is expected to come before a pre-trial judge in coming days.

The tribunal was set up in 2015 to handle cases relating to the war that led to Kosovo’s independence from Serbia a decade later in 2008.

Many in Kosovo oppose the war crimes court and see the KLA commanders as heroes.

“I think a big injustice is being committed here by putting on trial our liberators,” economist Fejzullah Ibrahimi told Reuters .

NATO bombed Belgrade in 1999 with US support to halt the killings and expulsions of ethnic Albanians from Kosovo by Serb forces.

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said the indictment against Thaci gave hope to thousands of victims of the war “who have waited for more than two decades to find out the truth about the horrific crimes.”

Online Editors