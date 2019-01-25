Knox 'denied adequate legal help' for murder probe - court

The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Italy to pay €18,400 to Amanda Knox after ruling that she was denied adequate legal representation when she was questioned over the murder of British student Meredith Kercher over a decade ago.

Ms Knox accused Italian police of slapping her around the head, threatening her verbally and not giving her access to a lawyer or professional interpreter when she was interrogated in the days after Ms Kercher was killed in the town of Perugia, Umbria, in November 2007.

In a long, tortuous process, Knox and her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted, acquitted, then reconvicted, then definitively acquitted of the sexual assault and murder of Kercher.

In a statement Knox (31), who lives in Seattle, said: "I am grateful for their wisdom in acknowledging the reality of false confessions."

