A man who attacked officers with a knife at a police station in Barcelona has been gunned down.

Knife attack on police in Barcelona being treated as a 'terrorist incident'

Commissioner Rafel Comes said officers shot the man dead after he entered the station in Cornella district and pulled out a knife.

Barcelona police confirmed they are treating a knife attack on officers as a terrorist incident.

Police said the man "intended to attack police officers", though they did not say whether the man was killed.

A short time after the incident, a body was taken out of the police station on a stretcher and placed in a mortuary van.

Mr Comes said the man shouted "Allah" and other words that officers did not understand.

Police have found no evidence linking the incident to last year's terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.

Intelligence services are helping with the investigation.

