King’s model ex-lover ‘was paid €5m in hush money from Spanish firms’

Three of Spain’s largest companies paid a former lover of King Juan Carlos more than €5m to prevent her from revealing their affair, according to the notebooks of a former police chief.

The alleged liaison with model and actress Barbara Rey is one of the many reported affairs of Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals and is now being investigated by Spain’s Supreme Court for alleged financial improprieties.

Energy company Repsol, Telefonica and Santander each paid €1.8m to Ms Rey, according to El Periodico.

The newspaper claims to have obtained the notebooks of Jose Manuel Villarejo, a disgraced former police commissioner entangled in allegations of spying, fraud and bribery.

Mr Villarejo’s source for the information was the former CEO of Repsol, Ramon Blanco, who said the companies channelled the money to Ms Rey via Spain’s secret service, then known as the CESID, according to the notebooks.

“In total there were six annual payments of 150 million pesetas [€900,000]. They gave the money to CESID, who passed it to the artist,” the newspaper reported.

Ms Rey, who once represented Spain at the Miss World beauty pageant, has never publicly identified Juan Carlos as her lover.

But she has talked on gossip shows and in the press about her secret relationship with a “senior figure from the state”.

Emilio Alonso Manglano, who was head of Spain’s secret service between 1981 and 1995, wrote in his memoirs that Ms Rey received large sums of money in return for not publicly revealing her affair with the king.

He also alleged that the actress had videos of the pair engaged in intimate acts. “She has three videos recorded at her home, with hidden cameras in the dining room and two more in the bedroom. You can hear everything,” he told colleagues at the time.