‘Kherson is now on the frontline’ – city to be evacuated weeks after liberation amid fresh Russian shelling

Ukrainian musician Kolya Serga (not pictured) plays to a crowd holding up the lights on their cell phones in Kherson's central Freedom Square. Photo: Ed Ram/Reuters

Russia began shelling newly liberated Kherson as the Ukrainian government moved to evacuate city residents ahead of a winter without water or power.

Ten days after Russian forces withdrew from the city in a major defeat for Vladimir Putin, the streets yesterday echoed to shell blasts as Ukrainian and Russian forces traded artillery fire across the Dnipro river.

The Daily Telegraph saw one badly injured resident sprawled on his front on a grass verge in the centre of the city, as medics put tourniquets on his shredded legs and his blood soaked into the fallen autumn leaves.

A few hundred yards away onlookers said three other residents had been badly wounded minutes earlier, with one woman losing a leg.

Authorities at the city’s central hospital reported several wounded throughout the day, but refused to give numbers, saying it was sensitive information.

A cleaner mopped up blood next to a man with a bandaged head, who said he had been hit by shrapnel.

The rapid withdrawal of Russian forces from swathes of the Kherson region earlier this month meant the city had largely been spared the heavy shelling seen on some other fronts.

Yet with Russian forces now a few hundred yards away on the left bank of the river, there are fears that the city may now be about to face more intense bombardment unless the Ukrainian forces can somehow force the invaders’ guns back.

“Kherson has dealt with occupation, now it must learn to become used to shelling,” predicted the commander of a volunteer battalion fighting in the region, who gave his name as Eduard. “Artillery duels continue, the fight continues,” added Dmytro Pletentchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the area. “Kherson is now on the frontline.”

Volodymyr Yatsuta, a resident of one of the city’s eastern suburbs, was recounting how he had heard tortured screams coming from a nearby detention centre used by Russian forces, when a crash of nearby explosions interrupted his account.

“This is now the fifth day of shelling,” the 37-year-old said while crouching on the floor of a coffee kiosk, waiting to see if more blasts would follow.

Russian forces have also continued intense shelling in eastern Ukraine, with the country’s president saying intense fighting continues despite the onset of winter.

Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been 400 shelling incidents in the entrenched battlefields of Donetsk on Sunday alone.

Kherson’s electricity and power supplies have been cut off for more than a fortnight, leaving authorities trying to improve the situation before winter temperatures drop well below freezing.

Yesterday, Ukraine started evacuating civilians from recently liberated Kherson and neighbouring Mykolaiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked Europe’s largest atomic power plant with a barrage of shells, some falling near reactors and damaging a radioactive waste storage building, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Russia and Ukraine on Monday traded blame for at least a dozen explosions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since soon after it invaded the country on February 24, but is across the Dnipro river from areas controlled by Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky urged Nato members to guarantee protection from “Russian sabotage” at nuclear facilities. The head of Russia’s state-run nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, said it had discussed Sunday’s shelling with the IAEA, and said there was a risk of a nuclear

accident.

Whoever fired on the plant was taking “huge risks and gambling with many people’s lives”, said Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The attacks also hit a cooling pond, a cable to one reactor and a bridge to another, according to an IAEA team on the ground. ​

“We were fortunate a potentially serious nuclear incident did not happen. Next time, we may not be so lucky,” Mr Grossi said in a statement, describing the situation as a “close call”.

“We are talking metres, not kilometres,” he said.

Repeated shelling of the plant has raised concern about a disaster in the country that suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

