| -0.9°C Dublin

Close

Key meeting taking place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to hammer out future military aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Expand

Close

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Lolita C Baldor and Tara Copp

Defense leaders are gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany Friday to hammer out future military aid to Ukraine, amid ongoing dissent over who will provide the battle tanks that Ukrainian leaders say they desperately need to recapture territory from Russia.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are expected to discuss the latest massive package of aid the US is sending — which totals $2.5bn  and includes Stryker armored vehicles for the first time.

Most Watched

Privacy