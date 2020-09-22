Key Belarus opposition figure urges EU to press on with sanctions

Belarus's main opposition leader yesterday urged the European Union to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the presidential election last month, travelling to Brussels to tell the bloc's foreign ministers to show courage.

Despite a sixth straight weekend of mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko over the disputed August 9 vote, the EU has yet to follow through on a threat to impose sanctions on a list of some 40 Belarusian officials.

"EU leaders have reasons not to push sanctions but I asked them to be more brave," Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya told reporters after meeting the foreign ministers.

"Sanctions are important in our fight because it's part of pressure that could force the so-called authorities to start dialogue with us in the opposition council."

Ms Tikhanouskaya fled ­Belarus for Lithuania after the election. Yesterday, she met members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee in Brussels.

The EU said in late August it would impose asset freezes and travel bans on Belarusian officials.

But sanctions require agreement among all 27 member states, and the Belarus issue has become entangled in a debate over separate sanctions against Turkey, sought by Cyprus in a dispute over energy resources.

Cyprus says it supports sanctions on Belarus but wants the bloc to act over Turkey as well.

"Our reaction to any kind of violation of our core, basic values and principles cannot be à la carte. It needs to be consistent," foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides said.

EU leaders will discuss the Cyprus issue on Thursday at a summit.

EU diplomats say Germany is concerned sanctions would undermine diplomatic progress in easing tension with Ankara.

Lithuania's foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, one of the strongest advocates for Belarus sanctions, said he hoped other EU countries "will not keep the European Union in limbo and will not take (it) hostage".

The presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania said yesterday they would ask EU leaders at this week's summit to offer an economic support package for Belarus if it holds a democratic election.

That would include a favourable trade regime with the EU, visa-free travel and support as a candidate for the World Trade Organisation.

