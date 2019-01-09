Keep out of yellow vests revolt, Paris warns Rome government

France has accused Italy of interfering in its affairs after the populist government in Rome, which rode to power last year on a wave of anti-establishment sentiment, offered to help the yellow vest movement.

France has accused Italy of interfering in its affairs after the populist government in Rome, which rode to power last year on a wave of anti-establishment sentiment, offered to help the yellow vest movement.

Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, who are both deputy prime ministers, gave enthusiastic encouragement to the gilets jaunes, whose protests have turned increasingly violent in Paris and other cities.

But Nathalie Loiseau, France's minister for European affairs, said: "France refrains from giving lessons to Italy. Monsieurs Salvini and Di Maio should first put their own house in order."

Irish Independent