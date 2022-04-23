‘Kamikaze’ US ghost drones sent to Ukraine front line ‘just what Donbas region needs’, says Pentagon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting in the State Department in Washington DC to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Susan Walsh/Reuters

The US will supply Ukraine with deadly “ghost drones” developed specifically for Ukrainian forces to use against Russian troops.

The 120 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Washington is sending to Kyiv are to be used in the battle for the contested Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “I have authorised a further drawdown of $800m [€740m] in arms, equipment and supplies for Ukraine to strengthen its defences to counter Russia’s new offensive in the east. We stand united with Ukraine.”

A US Department of Defence official described the Phoenix as a “one-way” self-destructing “kamikaze” drone that “delivers a punch”, very similar to an AeroVironment Switchblade.

The Switchblade is a tactical drone used mostly for locating and destroying troop defences, but it can also harass tanks and armoured vehicles as the munitions can be outfitted with a heavier anti-armour warhead, which is launched quickly and in numbers.

The drones are unique in their ability to hover above a potential target, strategically waiting for the right moment to conduct a precise strike, known as “loitering munition”.

The bespoke Phoenix drones, developed by the US Armed Forces and California-based Aevex Aerospace, can reportedly fly up to 160kmh and carry a significant payload.

But where the Switchblade can fly for under an hour, the Phoenix Ghost can stay in the air for six hours and operate at night with infrared sensors.

“It was developed for a set of requirements that very closely match what Ukrainians need right now in the Donbas,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman.

The new tranche of $800m in military assistance is expected to include 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, the Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, field equipment and spare parts.

President Joe Biden’s decision to quadruple the amount pledged in an arms package announced just last week reflects what is shaping up as a major ground battle in Donbas.

Mr Biden said the new package was tailored to help Ukraine’s forces address the growing Russian offensive in the country’s east, which he said would be a different kind of fight than that in the north around Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces successfully beat the Russian invasion back in the first six weeks of the war.

France also added to Ukraine’s arsenal with a batch of Milan anti-tank missiles, as well as Caesar self-propelled howitzers, some of the most advanced available.

The howitzers can fire a platoon’s worth of projectiles in one go and then drive to another location to avoid Russian counter-battery fire.

Thanks to European resupplies, Ukraine’s military now has more tanks on the battlefield than Russia, the Pentagon revealed this week.

The delivery in recent weeks of Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Kyiv from the Czech Republic and other Nato allies has effectively eroded Russia’s advantage.

Experts have put the significant Russian losses down to the advanced anti-tank weapons western nations have given to Ukraine, as well as poor maintenance and lagging morale among Moscow’s recruits.

