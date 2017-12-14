Juncker drawn back into wiretapping scandal

Mr Juncker (63) resigned as Luxembourg's prime minister in 2013 in the wake of the scandal that saw intelligence chiefs accused of tapping phones, bugging politicians and keeping 13,000 secret files. The president of the European Commission has denied any wrongdoing but has been dragged back into the affair after fresh evidence emerged.

The new revelations led to the postponement of the trial of three former members of Luxembourg's SREL intelligence service and showed a telephone transcript had apparently been doctored, allegedly by Mr Juncker's staff.

A conversation secretly recorded in 2007 between Mr Juncker and Marco Mille, then his intelligence chief, allegedly shows them discussing a telephone tap that Mr Juncker denies ever authorising. Mr Mille and two colleagues, Andre Kemmer and Frank Schneider, are awaiting trial for violating privacy laws. According to reports, Mr Juncker told an investigating magistrate under oath in May 2015 that "there was definitely no permission for a full phone-tapping operation".