Judge pins most of the blame for cable car disaster on technician

The three suspects in Italy’s cable car disaster that killed 14 people have been allowed to leave prison after a judge indicated most of the blame fell on just one of them.

The judge was referring to the service technician who intentionally disabled the car’s emergency brake because it kept locking spontaneously.

Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici said there wasn’t sufficient evidence suggesting the owner of the Mottarone cable car company, Luigi Nerini, or the maintenance chief, Enrico Perocchio, knew the technician had deactivated the brake on several occasions, even before the May 23 disaster.

After evaluating prosecutors’ request for continued detention of the three, Judge Buonamici ordered the managers freed while allowing the technician, Gabriele Tadini, to leave under house arrest. The three men, who remain under investigation, left Verbania prison early yesterday, accompanied by their lawyers.

Fourteen people were killed when the lead cable of the Mottarone funicular overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Italy snapped and the emergency brake failed to prevent the cable car from reeling backward down the support line. The cable car pulled off the line entirely when it hit a support pylon, crashed to the ground and then rolled down the mountain until it was stopped by trees.

The lone survivor, five-year-old Eitan Biran, remains hospitalised but conscious, with his aunt looking after him. Eitan’s parents, his younger brother and his great-grandparents were killed in the disaster.

It is not known why the pulling cable snapped.

The Italian region of Piedmont observed a minute of silence at noon yesterday, and flags flew at half-mast to mark the moment one week ago when the disaster struck.

Mr Tadini admitted during questioning that he had left a fork-shaped bracket on the cable car’s emergency brake to disable it because it kept locking on its own while the car was in service, according to his lawyer, Marcello Perillo.

Mr Perillo said Mr Tadini never would have left the bracket in place if he thought doing so might endanger passengers.

“He is not a criminal and would never have let people go up with the braking system blocked had he known that there was even a possibility that the cable would have broken,” Mr Perillo said. “He can’t even begin to get his head around the fact that the cable broke.”

Prosecutors had speculated that Mr Tadini’s managers knew about the jerry-rigged brake and had an economic reason in using it to keep the cable car running. Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi said the owner would have had to take the whole lift out of service for the more extensive, “radical” repairs that were necessary to fix the faulty emergency brake.

The lift reopened only on April 26 after a lengthy Covid shutdown and was gearing up for the summer tourist season.

But lawyers for Mr Nerini and Mr Perocchio said the two denied knowing anything about Mr Tadini’s manoeuvre and said they had no reason to let a cable car without a brake system operate.

Mr Nerini’s attorney, Pasquale Patano, said the owner “had no interest in not repairing the cable car” since he paid a flat fee of €150,000 a year for unlimited maintenance from an outside company.