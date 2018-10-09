Journalists warn of cover-up after reporter killed

Colleagues of the journalist raped and murdered in a Bulgarian park last week have called for an independent investigation into her death, amid fears she may have been targeted because of her reporting on alleged corruption.

Victoria Marinova was found murdered in a park in Ruse, a town on the Danube on the country's northern border, on Saturday. She had been beaten, raped and strangled.

Bulgarian police have said they are examining all possible motives for the killing, including the possibility that it was linked to her work.

Investigative reporters who worked with her on her last report said they feared authorities were trying to "hide something" and warned it would be premature to rule out a motive connected with her work.

"We don't want to exclude the possibility that she was targeted because of her journalistic position. But Bulgarian authorities are trying to downplay this part of the story. We think they are trying to hide something," said Atanas Chobanov, editor of the Bulgarian investigative site 'Bivol'.

Mladen Marinov, the Bulgarian interior minister said yesterday there was no evidence to suggest the killing was linked to the journalist's work. "It is about rape and murder," he said.

Ms Marinova was a presenter on TVN, a local television station based in Ruse. The 30-year-old mother of one had recently launched an investigative journalism strand on the channel. Her first and final programme in this slot, which went out on September 30, covered an investigation by 'Bivol' into alleged embezzlement of EU funds earmarked for infrastructure projects.

Ms Marinova was planning a report about a separate case of alleged embezzlement when she was killed.

Ms Marinova is the third journalist reporting on corruption to be murdered in an EU country in the past year.

