Journalist exposes ‘troll factory’ flooding social media with pro-Kremlin comments

An undercover journalist has exposed the inner workings of Russia’s notorious “troll factory” which aims to boost support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by flooding social media with pro-Kremlin comments.

Fontanka, the Russian media outlet which first reported on the dedicated group of internet trolls, commissioned a reporter to infiltrate the propaganda operation run out of an office at a converted factory in St Petersburg.

The female journalist secured the job after she responded to an advert posted on the Telegram messaging app from a pro-Kremlin group looking to form “the cyber front that will repel attacks by Western-paid Kyiv propagandists”.

In an exposé published yesterday, Fontanka reported its journalist was promised 45,000 roubles (€370) a month for up to four shifts a week.

The journalist, who was unnamed, told how she arrived for work on her first day to find walls decorated with black flags with the letter Z, the symbol of support for the Russian invasion,

New recruits were assigned to several departments, each focused on posting comments through one social media platform, such as Telegram or YouTube.

Sitting on a bean bag in a room surrounded by young people, the leader of the YouTube team, a man named Sasha, complained about the competence of staff.

“I’ve dealt with people who would make two spelling mistakes in ‘Russia’,” he said, according to Fontanka.

“People are posting online that no one in Russia is supporting the authorities – but you can write something different. You don’t have to say the majority of Russians support the authorities. I’m someone who supports them. You know you. You can say: I have friends who support the authorities.”

Paid trolls were given several Google accounts to post comments on their selected social media platform as supervisors circulated advisories on what to upload, such as talking points and quotes from official Russian statements.

