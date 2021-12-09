Johnson orders inquiry and top aide resigns as fury grows over leaked video mocking curbs

Allegra Stratton speaking outside her home in north London where she announced that she has resigned as an adviser to Boris Johnson and offered her "profound apologies". Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A tearful Allegra Stratton announces her resignation as an adviser to Boris Johnson outside her home in north London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA

British prime minister Boris Johnson ordered an inquiry and said he was “furious” after a leaked video showed members of his staff joking about a lockdown-breaching Christmas party.

The video has poured fuel on allegations that officials in the Conservative government flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.

Its release came as Mr Johnson urged people to work from home and introduced vaccine passes for crowded venues to try and slow the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“I understand and share the anger up and down the country” at officials seeming to make light of lockdown rules, Mr Johnson said.

“I was also furious to see that clip,” he told the House of Commons. “I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country, and I apologise for the impression it gives.”

For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to rebut reports that Mr Johnson’s staff held a December 2020 office party – complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange – when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.

According to multiple British media outlets, the party took place on December 18, when restrictions in London prohibited indoor social mixing, and a day before Mr Johnson tightened the rules even further, ruling out family Christmas celebrations for millions of people.

The video, recorded on December 22, 2020 and aired by broadcaster ITV, shows then-press secretary Allegra Stratton appearing to joke about an illicit party at the prime minister’s Downing Street office. The recording appears to be a mock news conference, held as a rehearsal for televised government media briefings.

Another aide, playing a journalist, says: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”

As laughter is heard, Ms Stratton says “I went home, and asks colleagues: “What’s the answer?” Another voice can be heard saying: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.”

“Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting,” a laughing Ms Stratton says.

Ms Stratton, who later became the government’s climate-change spokesperson, quit yesterday, saying she had not intended to make light of “rules that people were doing everything to obey”.

“I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and I offer my profound apologies to all of you,” she said in a statement outside her home.

For several days, Mr Johnson’s spokespeople have insisted that no party was held and no rules were broken. But the prime minister said yesterday he had ordered Britain’s top civil servant, Simon Case, to investigate. He said anyone found to have broken the rules would be disciplined.

Thousands of people in Britain have been fined since early last year for breaking restrictions by holding illegal gatherings. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers had reviewed the leaked video but would not investigate the alleged party due to a lack of evidence and a department policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the prime minister should be ashamed.

“Millions of people now think the prime minister was taking them for fools and that they were lied to. They’re right, aren’t they?” he asked Mr Johnson in parliament.

Mr Starmer contrasted the government’s behaviour with that of Queen Elizabeth, who in April sat alone at the funeral of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, because of social-distancing rules.

“Leadership, sacrifice – that’s what gives leaders the moral authority to lead,” Mr Starmer said. “Does the prime minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to stick to the rules?”

The Christmas party claims are the latest in a string of allegations of rule-breaking and ethics violations stirring discontent against Mr Johnson’s Conservative government, even among some of the party’s own MPS.

Last year, Mr Johnson resisted pressure to fire his then-top aide, Dominic Cummings, for driving across England to his parents’ house while he was falling ill with Covid, in breach of a nationwide “stay-at-home” order.

In June, health secretary Matt Hancock resigned after leaked video showed him kissing an aide at a time when restrictions forbade hugs and other physical contact.