| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

John Paul II knew about priests’ child abuse but hid it, claims TV report

A Polish TV channel says former Pope Paul II, then Archbishop of Krakow, was aware children had been sexually abused by priests under his authority. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

A Polish TV channel says former Pope Paul II, then Archbishop of Krakow, was aware children had been sexually abused by priests under his authority. Photo: Getty

A Polish TV channel says former Pope Paul II, then Archbishop of Krakow, was aware children had been sexually abused by priests under his authority. Photo: Getty

A Polish TV channel says former Pope Paul II, then Archbishop of Krakow, was aware children had been sexually abused by priests under his authority. Photo: Getty

Monika Scislowska, in Warsaw

Saint John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority and sought to conceal it when he was an archbishop in his native Poland, a television news report has alleged.

In a story that aired late on Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named three priests whom the future pope, then known as Archbishop Karol Wojtyla, had moved among parishes or sent to a cloister during the 1970s, including one who was sent to Austria, after they were accused of abusing minors.

Most Watched

Privacy