Joe Biden’s ‘Tiger Team’ stages range of potential Russia war scenarios

As fears grow of potential Russian aggression against Ukraine, a “Tiger Team” led by the White House is quietly gaming out how the United States would respond to a range of jarring scenarios, from a limited show of force to a full-scale, mass-casualty invasion.

The White House team has staged two multi-hour tabletop exercises – including one with US government officials – to bring the scenarios to life and assembled a playbook that outlines an array of swift potential responses, starting with “day one” and extending through the first two weeks of an envisioned Russian invasion.

The effort, senior administration officials said, has not only helped them anticipate possible complications, but has also prompted them to take actions ahead of time, such as exposing Russian information warfare before it’s carried out to blunt its propaganda power.

“Our hope is still that there’s a diplomatic path to avoiding all of this so we never have to use the playbook,” said Jonathan Finer, deputy national security adviser to US President Joe Biden. “But this is all about making sure we are ready to go if and when we have to be.”

The “Tiger Team” – a term referring to a diverse group of experts who are tackling a specific problem and that suggests alertness and a readiness to pounce – was created after National Security Council (NSC) officials last October detected troubling signs of a massive Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.

NSC officials readily admit they may be unable to precisely anticipate the moves of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military leaders. However, the exercise and robust planning is still worth it, they said.

“The reality is that what the Russians may end up doing is not likely to be a 100% match for any of these scenarios,” Mr Finer said. “But the goal is for them to be a close enough facsimile of what they end up doing that the plans are useful in terms of reducing the amount of time we need in order to respond effectively. That’s really the whole goal.”

The potential Russian assault on Ukraine is the biggest foreign policy crisis facing the administration since its messy pull-out from Afghanistan last year, when the rapid collapse of the government in Kabul caught US officials flat-footed. A suicide attack at the Kabul airport killed 13 US service members and about 170 Afghans.

The stakes are especially high now. Following the rocky Afghanistan withdrawal, the administration faces added pressure to avoid a similarly damaging outcome from a Russian invasion, which could abruptly throw Ukraine into weeks of unpredictable chaos and bloodshed.

A number of US administration officials are veterans who analysed the 2014 Russian invasion and annexation of Crimea and its push to fuel a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. The Biden team has been able to take lessons from that experience as well as from watching Vladimir Putin consolidate his power since then.

This time, “it’s remarkable how much warning Washington has been able to give,” said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a former CIA Russia analyst who is now a senior fellow at the Centre for a New American Security. “They are far more prepared this time around.”

In 2014, the US investment in intelligence collection on Russia had dwindled following the end of the Cold War and America’s focus on counter-terrorism. When Russia invaded Crimea, Ms Kendall-Taylor said, “we were caught flat-footed and unprepared”. (© The Washington Post 2022)

