Joe Biden threatens Vladimir Putin: No European gas pipeline if you invade Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks up during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks in Moscow last night. Photo: Thibault Camus/Reuters

US President Joe Biden said last night that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe.

At a White House press conference with the new German leader, Mr Biden, a longtime opponent of the decade-old pipeline project to Germany from Russia, said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown.

“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the ... border of Ukraine again, then there will be ... no longer a Nord Stream 2. We, we will bring an end to it,” Mr Biden said.

Asked how, given the project is in German control, Mr Biden said: “I promise you, we’ll be able to do it.”

Mr Biden also said “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

Mr Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, to Russia and to sanctions, but did not directly confirm the Nord Stream 2 plans or mention the pipeline publicly by name over the course of his day-long visit.

Whether the US and Germany are on the same page over the $11bn project has become a crucial question as the two major democracies lead Nato allies in pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies it is planning an invasion. US officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks.

Mr Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what has been seen as insufficient leadership in the crisis, told reporters Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine and said Germany and the United States had the same approach.

“We will be united. We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps,” Mr Scholz said in English.

Even before the pipeline starts flowing, Germany uses Russian gas to cover half its needs. It delayed approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline until at least the second half of 2022, but has refused to cancel the nearly completed project.

Mr Biden and Mr Scholz emphasised that they preferred diplomacy as a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Asked if Russia still had an “off ramp” from any crisis, Mr Biden said yes.

Mr Scholz, whose popularity has plunged 17 percentage points in recent weeks as tensions ratcheted up with Moscow, is due to visit both Ukraine and Russia next week, after meetings this week with Mr Biden, EU officials and the heads of Baltic states.

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Mr Putin and told the Russian leader he seeks to avoid war and build trust.

The coming days will be crucial in the Ukraine standoff, Mr Macron said after the first meeting between a Western leader and Mr Putin in Moscow since the Kremlin began massing troops near its

neighbour.

Mr Macron, who has pushed his diplomatic credentials as he eyes possible re-election in two months’ time, held more than five hours of talks over dinner yesterday with the Russian president.

“The next few days will be decisive and will require intensive discussions which we will pursue together,” Mr Macron told reporters afterwards.

Mr Putin suggested some progress had been made at the summit.

“A number of his ideas, proposals, which are probably still too early to talk about, I think it is quite possible to make the basis of our further joint steps,” he said.

The pair are due to speak again after Mr Macron meets with Ukraine’s leadership, the next stop on his visit to the region and planned for today.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said sanctions and other measures will be ready in the event of a Russia attack on Ukraine, and his government will ask parliament for sanctions on Russian individuals and

companies.

Writing in The Times, Mr Johnson said Britain was also considering deploying Royal Air Force typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe.