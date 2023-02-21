| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Joe Biden promises America’s ‘unwavering and unflagging commitment’ to Ukraine in historic visit to Kyiv

The US president said Vladimir Putin was 'dead wrong’ for assuming the West was divided

US President Joe Biden (right) embraces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Wall of Remembrance in honour of killed Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters Expand

Close

US President Joe Biden (right) embraces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Wall of Remembrance in honour of killed Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters

US President Joe Biden (right) embraces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Wall of Remembrance in honour of killed Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters

US President Joe Biden (right) embraces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Wall of Remembrance in honour of killed Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters

Kim Sengupta

The most powerful man in the world came to Ukraine yesterday with the message that American and Western support will continue until this war in the heart of Europe comes to an end.

The US Secret Service, along with the Department of State, had not wanted US President Joe Biden’s visit to take place in Kyiv, according to diplomats, for safety reasons.

Most Watched

Privacy