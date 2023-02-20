| 11°C Dublin

Joe Biden makes secret visit to war-torn Ukraine: ‘One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands’

US President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP) Expand

US President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Max Hunder

Joe Biden has made a surpise visit to Kyiv – his first trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion – during what President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “huge moment” for his country.

It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Mr Biden declared. The visit comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the war on 24 Februrary. "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Mr Biden said.

