Joe Biden makes secret visit to war-torn Ukraine: ‘One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands’

Joe Biden has made a surpise visit to Kyiv – his first trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion – during what President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “huge moment” for his country.

“It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” Mr Biden declared. The visit comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the war on 24 Februrary. "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Mr Biden said.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Mr Biden toured the city with Mr Zelensky, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes. The visit is one of extreme significance for Mr Zelensky and Ukraine as it pushes for more more weapons and ammunition from the West to repel increasingly intense Russian attacks in the east of the country and to build its military stocks to launch counter offensives of its own.

Mr Biden is also due to visit Poland in the coming days.

Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss possibly increasing U.S. troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent during Biden's upcoming visit to Warsaw.

"We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their (troop) presence more permanent and increasing them," Morawiecki said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"I'm very grateful also for sending new Patriot systems and other very modern weapons and munitions because this is also to some extent a proxy for presence of soldiers, but of course the two go in tandem," he said.

Biden will visit Poland over Feb. 20-22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The United States bolstered its troop presence in Poland ahead of the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion and currently has roughly 11,000 personnel on rotation there, according to CBS.

Biden said last June that the United States would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Eastern European allies and speak about Ukraine, but has no plans to cross into neighboring Ukraine, according to the White House.