latest Joe Biden in Poland to meet NATO allies after trip to Ukraine

Nandita Bose

US President Joe Biden, fresh from a visit to Kyiv, will tell US allies on Tuesday that the United States is totally behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion and will stress American support for NATO's eastern flank.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood together with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, who is seeking more weaponry as he gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians.

