Joe Biden agrees to meeting with Vladimir Putin ‘in principle’ as France holds urgent talks to avoid Russian invasion of Ukraine

US president Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to a meeting with Vladimir Putin, provided Russia holds off on what American officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US administration has been clear that America is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins".

Ms Psaki said of the proposed meeting brokered by French president Emmanuel Macron: "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war.

"And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe, provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Russia has rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that US leaders claimed put Russia another step closer to a planned invasion.

This action extends what the Kremlin said were military exercises, originally set to end on Sunday, that brought an estimated 30,000 Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine's neighbour to the north.

France said last night it would hold urgent talks with Russia on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avoid an invasion.

It came as the United States said it would keep working on a diplomatic solution “until the tanks are rolling and planes are in the air”.

The Elysee Palace said yesterday that Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin had agreed to discuss a ceasefire and that their foreign ministers would hold talks “in the coming days”.

“This diplomatic work will be undertaken to achieve, if the conditions are met, a meeting at the highest level to define a new order of peace and security in Europe,” it said.

At least 150,000 Russian troops are amassed at Ukraine’s borders in what the West strongly believes is an imminent invasion, despite repeated Moscow denials.

Mr Macron was also due to speak with US president Joe Biden, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and British prime minister Boris Johnson last night.

Mr Putin is said to have assured Mr Macron in their phone call that Russia would soon withdraw its forces from Belarus, where Moscow says they are holding exercises. But this contradicted an announcement earlier yesterday by the Belarusian defence ministry, which said the Russia-led exercises there had been extended.

The Kremlin appeared to pour cold water on the Elysee statement, with no mention of a summit or new European security order in its own account of the call. Instead, it blamed Ukraine for the escalation in the east of the country and accused the West of not taking its security concerns about Nato seriously.

“Considering the above factors, Vladimir Putin once again emphasised the need for the US and Nato to take Russia’s demands to ensure its security guarantees as seriously as possible and to respond specifically and to the point,” it said.

Moscow added that any further developments reported to have been agreed on in the call with Mr Macron were merely western “interpretations”.

Read More

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, said the evidence he had seen pointed to Russia planning “the biggest war since 1945” and suggested sanctions may not be enough to deter Mr Putin if he had become an “irrational actor”.

“All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun,” he told the BBC, while saying an invasion was likely to strengthen Nato rather than weaken it.

“Sanctions may not be enough to deter an irrational actor and we have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn’t see the disaster ahead,” he added.

It came as the US warned Russia was on the “brink” of invading Ukraine and its tanks could soon arrive in Kiev.

“I mean, that’s highly likely, you could see that,” said Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defence. “You could see a significant amount of combat power move very quickly to take Kiev.”

US broadcaster CBS reported last night that Mr Putin had already given a “go order” to military commanders for the invasion of Ukraine to commence. The report could not immediately be verified.

US vice-president Kamala Harris, who has been attending the Munich Security Conference, said the world was looking at “the real possibility of war in Europe”. She said sanctions should be used as a deterrent, amid demands from Ukraine for the US to take action ahead of any invasion.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken defended Washington’s decision not to impose pre-emptive sanctions.

“The purpose of the sanctions in the first instance is to try to deter Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them, that deterrent is gone,” he said. “And until the last minute, as long as we can try to bring a deterrent effect to this, we’re going to try to do that.”

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of talks under the Trilateral Contact Group of Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“We stand for intensifying the peace process,” he said, adding that he had informed Mr Macron about “new provocative shelling” on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels.

Mr Macron has decided to postpone the announcement of his candidacy for elections in France until February 28 because of the crisis, according to reports.

CNN said about 75pc of Russia’s “conventional” forces have now been moved to the borders with Ukraine. This includes 120 battalion tactical groups which are within 50km of Ukraine, along with 500 fighter jets and 35 air defence battalions.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]