Author JK Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

JK Rowling slammed by trans community for defending woman who lost her job over comments

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract.

A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding her views of sexual identity were "absolutist".

Rowling tweeted a response that said: "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya#"

