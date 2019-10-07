Jilted boyfriend 'admits killing five in rampage'

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to police after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend in an Alpine resort in Austria.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, reportedly admitted to the five slayings in the town of Kitzbuehel after surrendering.

The suspect had broken up with his girlfriend two months ago. He had bumped into her and her new boyfriend while out late Saturday night or early yesterday and got into an argument.

About 4am yesterday, he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's family home. After her father opened the door, the suspect's ex-girlfriend joined him and exchanged words with the suspect before he left.

The suspect then went home, retrieved his brother's pistol and returned.

Police allege he shot the father as he opened the door, then shot his ex-girlfriend's 25-year-old brother and their mother inside the house.

He then climbed over a balcony to get into his ex-girlfriend's room in an adjoining apartment and killed the 19-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend.

