Jill Biden and Justin Trudeau make surprise visits to Ukraine to show support

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, in Irpin, Ukraine. Photo: Irpin Mayor's Office via AP

US first lady Jill Biden meets Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children in Kosice, Slovakia. Photo: Susan Walsh/Reuters

US first lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

US first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made unannounced trips to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for its people amid Russia’s invasion.

Ms Biden visited a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and met with Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ms Biden said: “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The school is serving as a shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children.

The US first lady, who had been travelling in neighbouring Slovakia, gave flowers to Ms Zelenska who was making her first public appearance since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

She said Ms Biden was courageous for making the trip.

“We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today,” she said through an interpreter.

“We all feel your support and we all feel the leadership of the US president, but we would like to note that the Mother’s Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel your love and support during such an important day.”

President Joe Biden has been leading efforts to impose economic sanctions on Russia and pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

He has not been to Ukraine since the invasion, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have all visited Kyiv in the last two weeks.

Ms Biden returned to Slovakia after her trip across the border.

Meanwhile Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Mr Trudeau travelled to Irpin, a Kyiv suburb targeted during Russia’s attempt to take the capital, and met its mayor Oleksandr Markushyn.

Mr Markushyn posted pictures of Mr Trudeau walking around with Ukrainian army chiefs and surveying the damage at a bombed apartment complex. The mayor said that the Canadian leader was shocked by the damage he saw at civilian homes.

Mr Trudeau’s office said in a statement: “The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”





