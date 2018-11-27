News Europe

Tuesday 27 November 2018

Jamal Khashoggi was 'killed within seven minutes in deliberate murder' - Turkey's foreign minister claims

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
Victim: US-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File
Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi died last month (PA)
A woman holds a poster during the funeral prayers in absentia for Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Turkey's foreign minister has said he has listened to a "disgusting" tape that allegedly captures the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung today: "I listened to it.

"He was killed within seven minutes. It was a deliberate murder."

Mr Cavusoglu said he could hear the forensic doctor instructing others to listen to music while he cuts up the body.

He said: "One notices that he's enjoying it ... he likes to cut up people.

"It is disgusting."

Turkey said Mr Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed last month by a 15-member assassination squad sent from Riyadh.

Ankara insists orders for the killing came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but not King Salman.

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News