Jailing of Navalny condemned by the West

Sentenced: Alexei Navalny (centre) speaks to a lawyer from the glass cage in the Moscow court yesterday. Photo: Moscow City Court/ AP

Alexei Navalny was sentenced yesterday to almost three years in prison as a Moscow court locked up the main foe of the Kremlin in defiance of mass protests and Western condemnation.

He smiled and shrugged as the judge said he had violated parole terms on a suspended sentence for embezzlement.

The opposition leader (44) was accused of missing parole hearings while he was recovering in Germany from poisoning with Novichok nerve agent.

Standing in a glass cage for defendants, he drew a heart on a wall for his wife.

Supporters, who have taken to the streets in huge numbers over the past two weekends, called for immediate protests in Moscow, where the entire neighbourhood around the court was sealed off by riot police.

Western leaders were quick to denounce the verdict. The EU, the UK and the US called for Mr Navalny’s immediate release, with Anthony Blinken, the US secretary of state, calling it “deeply concerning”.

Read More

Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, said: “Today’s perverse ruling – targeting the victim of a poisoning rather than those responsible – shows that Russia is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community.”

After the ruling, police clad in riot gear descended on the central square in the Kremlin where Mr Navalny’s allies had called for protests, while four Moscow underground stations were immediately shut.

Mr Navalny’s daring return from Germany last month had put the Kremlin in a bind: whether to jail him and risk massive protests, or release him and appear weak in the eyes of Russia’s mighty security services.

In a fiery speech prior to the ruling, Mr Navalny issued a warning to Vladimir Putin, saying that the attempt to kill him would come to haunt the Russian president.

“However hard he tries to posture himself as a great world leader, he would come down in history as a poisoner,” he said. “We had [Tsar] Alexander the Liberator, Yaroslav the Wise – now we will have Vladimir the Poisoner of Underwear.”

Mr Putin was forced into a rare denial by Mr Navalny’s claim that he owns a $1bn (€830m) property on the Black Sea coast, purchased through corrupt means.

The Russian president said that the opulent seaside home was owned by an old friend of his, who was turning it into a hotel.

In 2013, Mr Navalny was given a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a trial viewed as political, while his brother was also sent to jail.

The opposition leader then spent a year under house arrest, and he will now have to serve nearly three years in prison unless yesterday’s ruling is overruled during appeals.

Mr Navalny told the court that his persecution is driven by Mr Putin’s personal enmity.

“I mortally offended him by surviving,” Mr Navalny said in his final argument. “Then I offended him even more by refusing to live in hiding.”

Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny, who fell suddenly sick on a plane from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, had been poisoned with the Soviet-made Novichok nerve agent.

The Kremlin denied any involvement in the attack, with top officials offering contradictory theories over what had happened.

Ahead of the verdict yesterday, Mr Navalny also thanked his supporters and called for more protests.

“I very much hope that this trial won’t be perceived as a message for people to get scared,” he said. “On the contrary, this is not a show of strength: all those riot police, this cage.

“You can’t jail millions and hundred thousands of people.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that there was no reason Mr Navalny’s detention should affect Russia’s relations with European countries.

“We hope that such nonsense as linking the prospects of Russia-EU relations with the resident of a detention centre will not happen,” he told reporters.

Read More

Online Editors