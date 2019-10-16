Jail terms will strengthen drive for independence, say Catalan leaders

Catalan political leaders said yesterday that long prison terms handed to nine politicians for their role in the 2017 independence referendum had strengthened their determination to force the region's secession from Spain.

Catalonia's president, Quim Torra, said: "The intention is to prevent us from doing it again, but we will because holding a referendum is not a crime."

His defiance came as demonstrators blocked motorways and a railway station in Catalonia yesterday, in the second day of protests at Monday's jailing of separatists for their role in the failed secession bid.

Police intervened to remove the protesters, out in smaller numbers than on Monday, while a rally in Barcelona closed a main road. Some Barcelona protesters threw cans and flares at riot police, setting fire to cardboard and other rubbish. They also tried to kick down security barriers around the Spanish government headquarters in the city. Police charged them with batons.

A pro-independence labour union announced a general strike in Catalonia on Friday.

Seven Catalan politicians and two civil society activists were found guilty of sedition for their part in organising an unlawful referendum that led to a declaration of independence in October 2017. Mr Torra said the sentences of nine to 13 years were "unjust and undemocratic".

Oriol Junqueras, who received the longest prison term, said: "This conflict must be resolved at the ballot box. Sooner or later a referendum is inevitable". Anger at the verdicts announced by Spain's Supreme Court spilt on to the streets of Catalonia on Monday, with riot police clashing with protesters in Barcelona and at the city's airport. A spokesman said it had cancelled 110 flights on Monday and 45 yesterday.

Two years after the first plebiscite, Catalonia's independence drive still dominates much of Spain's political debate, and the ruling will likely colour a national election on November 10, Spain's fourth in four years.

Acting foreign minister Josep Borrell acknowledged the issue posed to Spain by the independence drive will not end with the sentencing. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow, it remains a political problem that has to be solved," he said. (© Daily Telegraph, London/Reuters)

