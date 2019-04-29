Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood says Mick Jagger is doing "really well" as he recovers from heart surgery.

Jagger 'doing really well' after surgery to replace heart valve

The Stones were forced to postpone a tour in the US and Canada while the frontman had medical treatment.

Jagger (75) later told fans he was "on the mend" after he had a heart valve replaced in New York. His bandmates say they have been sending him videos to cheer him up.

Wood said: "Sally (his wife) and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith (Richards) and (his wife) Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar.

"That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he's doing well."

Wood has been channelling his creative energy into paintings of the Stones. He said: "Mick was amused and impressed. He is doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he's feeling great."

Irish Independent