Iya (92), who fled the Nazis in 1941, forced to leave her Kyiv home again because of war

Iya Rudzitskaya lives in Krakow in Poland with her son, after they were forced to leave Kyiv. Photo: Kuba Stezycki Expand

Agnieszka Pikulicka

Iya Rudzitskaya, a 92-year-old Ukrainian Jew, has fled Kyiv twice. First, in 1941, when she was just 10 years old and German bombs started falling on the then Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The second time came last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

I did not believe that this could ever happen,” said Ms Rudzitskaya, sitting in the small one-bedroom flat she shares with her son Artur in the Polish city of Krakow.

