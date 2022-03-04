| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I’ve to give my daughter to my sister in Poland. I’ll go back to Ukraine’ – Fionnán Sheahan reports from the frontline of a refugee crisis

The Dorohusk border crossing is the frontline of the refugee crisis, reports Fionnán Sheahan. Photos by Mark Condren

Mairina Backz with her daughter Sopia who crossed from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland Pic: Mark Condren Expand
Oxana and her son Lazar at the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Brothers Sasha (10) and Olexsia (8) Alexandr have some food after crossing from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border post. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees cross from UkrainE to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic:Mark Condren 3.3.2022 Expand

Close

Mairina Backz with her daughter Sopia who crossed from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland Pic: Mark Condren

Mairina Backz with her daughter Sopia who crossed from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland Pic: Mark Condren

Oxana and her son Lazar at the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland. Photo: Mark Condren

Oxana and her son Lazar at the Dorohusk border crossing in Poland. Photo: Mark Condren

Brothers Sasha (10) and Olexsia (8) Alexandr have some food after crossing from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border post. Photo: Mark Condren

Brothers Sasha (10) and Olexsia (8) Alexandr have some food after crossing from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border post. Photo: Mark Condren

Refugees cross from UkrainE to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren

Refugees cross from UkrainE to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren

Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic:Mark Condren 3.3.2022

Refugees cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland. Pic:Mark Condren 3.3.2022

/

Mairina Backz with her daughter Sopia who crossed from Ukraine to Poland at the Dorohusk border in Poland Pic: Mark Condren

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

The distressing choices thrown up by war are epitomised by Mairina Backz.

Having walked across the border into Poland from Ukraine with nine-year-old daughter Sophia, she was now standing on the side of the road. Her sister was coming to collect Sophia and the pair spoke on the phone to figure out her exact location.

Related topics

}

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy