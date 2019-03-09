It's sinful for Christians to hold anti-Semitic views, insists Pope

In comments to members of the American Jewish Committee during a visit to the Vatican, he said it was sinful for Christians to hold anti-Semitic sentiments because they shared a heritage with Jews.

"A source of great concern to me is the spread of a climate of wickedness and fury, in which an excessive and depraved hatred is taking root," Francis said.

"I think especially of the outbreak of anti-Semitic attacks in various countries."

More than 500 anti-Semitic attacks occurred last year in France, which has Europe's biggest Jewish community.

Episodes of anti-Semitism have coincided with the rise of populist parties in countries such as Germany, Poland, Italy and Hungary.

Irish Independent