News Europe

Saturday 9 March 2019

It's sinful for Christians to hold anti-Semitic views, insists Pope

 

Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis. Photo: Reuters

Philip Pullella

Pope Francis yesterday branded anti-Semitism part of a wave of "depraved hatred" sweeping some countries.

In comments to members of the American Jewish Committee during a visit to the Vatican, he said it was sinful for Christians to hold anti-Semitic sentiments because they shared a heritage with Jews.

"A source of great concern to me is the spread of a climate of wickedness and fury, in which an excessive and depraved hatred is taking root," Francis said.

"I think especially of the outbreak of anti-Semitic attacks in various countries."

More than 500 anti-Semitic attacks occurred last year in France, which has Europe's biggest Jewish community.

Episodes of anti-Semitism have coincided with the rise of populist parties in countries such as Germany, Poland, Italy and Hungary.

Irish Independent

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News