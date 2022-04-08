| 0°C Dublin

‘It’s our duty’ – civilian volunteers risk their lives to rescue people from ‘apocalyptic’ Mariupol

Locals look on as pro-Russian troops carry out a search of their house in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko Expand

Locals look on as pro-Russian troops carry out a search of their house in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Bel Trew

The road to the destroyed city of Mariupol is perhaps the most dangerous in the world. But Elena* and other brave volunteers risk their lives almost every day driving down it to rescue civilians trapped by Russia’s unprovoked war.

The besieged coastal city is enduring the most ferocious bombardment of Vladimir Putin’s conflict in Ukraine.

