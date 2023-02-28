| 5.2°C Dublin

‘It’s like the 1917 revolution again’ – how a year of Vladimir Putin’s war has changed life for Russians

Dissent is now outlawed under Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters Expand

James Kilner

From cancelled holidays to worries about ex-convict mercenaries wandering the streets, war in Ukraine has changed Russia.

One year on from Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, people living in Russia told The Daily Telegraph their lives had become both more boring and more precarious.

